State health department confirms 366 positive cases of COVID-19, 29 deaths

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed 366 positive cases of COVID-19 and reported 29 people have died from the virus across the state.

The latest round of results indicated King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties continue to be hit the hardest. Twenty six people have died in King County, two have died in Snohomish County and one has died in Grant County.

On Wednesday, Governor Jay Inslee banned social gatherings of more than 250 people in the greater Seattle area. Several universities have opted to move their classes online and Seattle Public Schools have closed school for the next two weeks.

There are still no confirmed cases, nor deaths in Spokane County, though the DOH reported 36 positive cases with unassigned locations.

A quarter of people impacted by the coronavirus are over the age of 80 years old, with 18 percent of those infected reported as being between the ages of 70 and 79.

The state has issued thousands of tests, with 3,037 tests returning negative for the virus.

The state Health Benefit Exchange has offered a limited-time enrollment period for qualified individuals who are currently without insurance. Learn more here.

