State flooded with complaints about businesses operating during shutdown

OLYMPIA, Wash – In the first several days after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a complaint line for businesses operating during the COVID-19 shutdown, the state received thousands of reports.

A state situational report complied Wednesday showed the compliance unit received 6,222 reports of suspected business violations. The report does not include the disposition of those reports, but says 272 investigations were completed.

The report also says the state had received more than 12,000 inquiries about the essential business order.

Governor Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson say the state would begin with a warning for businesses not complying, and that could escalate to fines and actions against the company.

In the weeks since Governor Inslee initially declared the Stay Home order, people have had questions about what constitutes an essential business and essential workers. The governor’s office has a detailed explanation online of the distinction in his order. You can find it at this link.

You can read more about how to report businesses that may be out of compliance with the governor’s order in this story.

