State files lawsuit challenging operational changes at USPS

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state has filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging recent operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he is leading a coalition of states, including Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin. The attorneys general say the changes threaten critical mail delivery, like medications for seniors and veterans, and could undermine the national election in November.

“The Postal Service cuts, including eliminating staff overtime, halting outgoing mail processing at state distribution centers and removing critical mail sorting equipment, threaten the timely delivery of mail to millions of Americans who rely on the Postal Service for everything from medical prescriptions to ballots,” the AG’s Office said in a press release.

The Postmaster General has implemented plans to stop processing outgoing mail at three of the state’s five distribution centers; in Wenatchee, Yakima and Tacoma.

The lawsuit claims the Postmaster General implemented these changes to mail service unlawfully and seeks to stop service reductions. Ferguson asserts the Postmaster General acted out outside of his authority to implement changes to the postal system, and did not follow the proper procedures under federal law.

The law requires that changes to the USPS that cause a nationwide impact in mail service must be submitted to the Post Regulatory Commission, that then evaluates the proposal, which includes public notice and comment.

Ferguson’s lawsuit aims to block the service reductions and operational changes at USPS.

