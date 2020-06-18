State Department of Health changing how it reports COVID-19 deaths

OLYPMIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health is adjusting the way it reports deaths related to coronavirus, it announced Wednesday.

In the past, if a person tested positive for the virus and later died, their death would be marked as COVID-related. In a release, the DOH said that method can also reflect the deaths of people who died from other causes.

So, health officials decided to roll out changes in reporting, which will take place in two phases.

The first starts Wednesday, and will include removing deaths not related to COVID-19. Right now, there are 7 deaths health officials plan to remove. Those cases include two suicides, three homicides, and two overdose deaths, Department of Health said.

Phase two of the plan will roll out over the next two weeks, health officials said. It will include expanding on how the state health department reports deaths to determine whether or not a person’s cause of death was related to COVID-19.

That method will include looking at a person’s death certificate, testing, and other information to determine if COVID-19 probably, is suspected of, did or did not contribute to a person’s death.

