State dashboard shows school employee vaccination rate by district

by Elenee Dao

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Ninety percent of classroom workers in Washington are fully vaccinated.

A new dashboard launched by the Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction shows the range of vaccination rates across the state. The dashboard breaks down vaccination status by staff who work in classrooms, school buildings and district offices.

A majority of school districts in eastern Washington have an average of 80 percent of classroom school staff vaccinated.

Spokane Public Schools has the most school employees vaccinated at 92 percent, whereas the Liberty School District has the lowest at 64 percent.

Across the state, nearly 9,000 school staff, who work in classrooms, asked for exemptions.

Accommodations are in place for those unvaccinated employees. Some have to wear additional PPE and others have to get regular COVID-19 tests.

Despite that, state superintendent Chris Reykdal says schools are still the safest place kids could be. He says some school districts have a higher vaccination rate compared to their counties.

“Just says everything about educators. They love their kids, they love their community. They love their profession, even though it’s brutally difficult. They stepped up and led,” he said.

Overall, 90 percent of school staff in Washington is vaccinated, which is similar to the number of Washington state employees, which is at 95 percent.

To take a look at the school staff vaccination dashboard, click here.

RELATED: About 95 percent of state employees compliant with Inslee’s vaccine mandate

RELATED: Religious exemption requests detail why Spokane Public School employees refused vaccines

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.