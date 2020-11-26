State considering loosening restrictions to bring students back to in-person learning

OLYMPIA, Wash. — There is a chance your kids could return to school if the state changes the metrics it is using to advise districts about remote learning.

Districts ultimately make the decision with guidance from the state.

Right now, the state recommends schools do not return until counties have fewer than 75 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks. But, a draft proposal would change that to 200 cases per 100,000.

That would mean up to half of the state’s 300 school districts would meet the benchmark to bring younger students back to in-person learning at least part time.

