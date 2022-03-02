State B Basketball tournament kicks off Wednesday at the Spokane Arena

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — State B Basketball championships are back at the Spokane Arena.

High school boys and girls basketball teams will compete in 1B and 2B games this Wednesday through Saturday.

The tournament brings high school students, staff and families from across the state to Spokane each year.

The State B Basketball tournament is back in Spokane! High school teams from across the state will be in Spokane for 1B and 2B games at the Spokane Arena starting at 9a. We’ll be live from the arena on #GMNW! 🏀 @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/3CzC21n5h2 — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) March 2, 2022

The first game starts at 9 a.m. on Wednesday in the Spokane Arena.

Local teams in the brackets this year:

1B Boys: Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Cusick, Moses Lake Christian, Wellpinit

1B Girls: Colton, Garfield-Palouse, Wilbur-Creston-Keller, Wellpinit, Pomeroy

2B Boys: Liberty, Colfax, Brewster, Northwest Christian

2B Girls: Warden, Colfax, Liberty, Okanogan, Lake Roosevelt

See this page on the WIAA website for a full list of games and times for the tournament.

You can buy tickets here on the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena website.

