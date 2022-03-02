State B Basketball tournament kicks off Wednesday at the Spokane Arena
SPOKANE, Wash. — State B Basketball championships are back at the Spokane Arena.
High school boys and girls basketball teams will compete in 1B and 2B games this Wednesday through Saturday.
The tournament brings high school students, staff and families from across the state to Spokane each year.
The first game starts at 9 a.m. on Wednesday in the Spokane Arena.
Local teams in the brackets this year:
- 1B Boys: Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Cusick, Moses Lake Christian, Wellpinit
- 1B Girls: Colton, Garfield-Palouse, Wilbur-Creston-Keller, Wellpinit, Pomeroy
- 2B Boys: Liberty, Colfax, Brewster, Northwest Christian
- 2B Girls: Warden, Colfax, Liberty, Okanogan, Lake Roosevelt
See this page on the WIAA website for a full list of games and times for the tournament.
You can buy tickets here on the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena website.
