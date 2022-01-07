State agencies work together to secure funding to help Almira School District rebuild

by Erin Robinson

Almira School fire Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

ALMIRA, Wash. – State agencies are working together to help the Almira School District rebuild after October’s devastating fire.

The historic Almira School building was completely lost to the fire. Firefighters from around the region helped with the firefight, with some saying it was the worst fire they had ever seen in the area.

No one was injured, but gone were many memories. Now, the focus is turning to rebuild.

The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction has worked with Almira Superintendent Dan Read, Governor Jay Inslee’s Office and legislative staff to secure funding for rebuilding efforts.

They have secured $10 million in capital funding in the Governor’s proposed capital budget.

Pending legislative approval, the Almira School District will be able to use these refunds to rebuild the school.

RELATED: Almira School building a ‘total loss’

RELATED: ‘This is just too much’: Community wonders what’s next as the Almira School burns

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.