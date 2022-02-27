Startup Spokane helping local entrepreneurs stay successful

by Will Wixey

Credit: Greater Spokane Inc.

SPOKANE, Wash. — StartUp Spokane and the Spokane Public Library have partnered up to present the JumpStart Event series, an event that aims to help out local entrepreneurs.

It features experienced entrepreneurs who will share tips, tricks, and stories about how to become and stay successful.

On March 9, the event features Kris Fuehr, a graduate of the UW Foster School of Business with 8 years of consulting experience. She is currently with the Paulson Exchange and has bought and started three different companies! She also provided author support for “Pulse: Understanding the Vital Signs of your Business.”

She will talk to attendees about timing, financing options, approaches to negotiation, and much more at the event.

The event takes place on the first floor of the Greater Spokane Inc. conference room on March 9. You can register for the event here.

