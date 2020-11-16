Starting off the work week with rain, but warm temperatures are not far behind – Kaitlin

SPOKANE, Wash. — Grab that umbrella and those rain boots! Monday is going to be full of showers!

Those showers will head in around 8 a.m. and will stick around until around 4 p.m. Temperatures will be in high 40s with some high mountain snow.

Here are the four things you need to know: The rain and clouds will cover up all of our sunshine. There is a chance for some rain tonight between 7-10. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s. As we head into Tuesday, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies. Mother Nature will grace us with some warm temperatures. We’ll be at a high of 56 degrees.

Looking at your planning forecast, there is a chance for some more rain on Wednesday. The warm temperatures will stick around until we head into Thursday. Even though we’re losing the warm temperatures, the sun will start peeking through on Friday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s by Friday.