Staring the week sunny, then it turns to rain – Mark
Happy Monday!
Today will be sunny and mild with temperatures in the low to mid-60s for most of the day.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- We start the week with sunny skies
- Mild conditions are forecasted, too
- Rain moves in Wednesday
- Then a wet weekend is ahead
Today’s highs are above average for this time of year. We’re seeing most mid to high 60s.
Tonight, we’ll have clear skis and about normal overnight lows.
Sunny conditions stick around today and Tuesday with mid 60s expected. A low will move through with showers on Wednesday.
We get a break Thursday and then we’ll see warmer weather before a cooler and wet weekend.
