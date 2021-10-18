Staring the week sunny, then it turns to rain – Mark

Happy Monday!

Today will be sunny and mild with temperatures in the low to mid-60s for most of the day.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

We start the week with sunny skies

Mild conditions are forecasted, too

Rain moves in Wednesday

Then a wet weekend is ahead

Today’s highs are above average for this time of year. We’re seeing most mid to high 60s.

Tonight, we’ll have clear skis and about normal overnight lows.

Sunny conditions stick around today and Tuesday with mid 60s expected. A low will move through with showers on Wednesday.

We get a break Thursday and then we’ll see warmer weather before a cooler and wet weekend.