Stanley R. Pugh (74) longtime St. Maries, ID resident passed away at Benewah Community Hospital surrounded by his family on March 5, 2021. He was born up the Benewah to Willis and Vera (Marquardt) Pugh on June 18, 1946.

At the age of 4, Stan moved off the Benewah with his family to St. Maries. He attended school in St. Maries playing basketball and playing in the band. At the age of 14, he shot his first of many elk out on the Benewah. He also worked as a handsome lifeguard at the city pool. Stan graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1964.

Following high school, he attended North Idaho College. After 1 year of college, he enlisted into the United States Coast Guard serving 8 years. He also played in the U.S. Coast Guard band and had an opportunity to play for one of the East-West Shrine games which was televised on tv. He was diverse in his music and could play a few different instruments. Following his honorable discharge, Stan went to work for his father and his brother Ron.

In October 0f 1969, Stan married his high school girlfriend Katherine Ragan, and the couple had 2 children, Carissa and Keith. He went into partnership with his brother Ron starting Pugh Brothers Construction. His marriage to Katherine ended in divorce in 1977. He then met and married Gerri Wilhelm-Krous on September 23, 1978, and he was blessed with her 3 children Monica, Chris, and Pat. Stan continued to help run Pugh Brothers along with a stock company out of New Mexico named Beck Silver Mines, Inc.

He was a master mechanic and was known as one of the best. He was talented at taking things apart to see how they worked, and he could fix anything with glue. Stan ran for Benewah County Commissioner in 2006, served as a Mason and a Shriner, was a member of the Elks Lodge, a Past Exalted Ruler, and at one time was also a member of the Eagles. In his younger years he was a “member” of the We Wanna Wee Wee barge and he enjoyed playing softball, hunting, bowling, trap shooting, bird hunting, and ice fishing. He also enjoyed fishing in Alaska, golfing, NASCAR, and watching the Zags and Seahawks play. In 2005 Ron and Stan sold Pugh Brothers Construction. He was able to snowbird to Arizona and spend much time at his daughter’s river lot. Many memories were also made at Camp 40 hunting camp consisting of Jerry Sexton, Larry Wright, Mike Telford, and Pat Bender.

Stan is survived by his children Monica (Steve) Nemeth of St. Maries, Carissa Stone and Chris Krous both of Spokane, WA, and Pat Krous of Seattle, WA; his siblings Ron (Darla) Pugh and Lonny (Candy) Pugh both of St. Maries and Sharon (Dick) Procopio of Polson, MT; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Gerri Pugh, son Keith Pugh, and sister Sandra Brebner.

Interment services with Military Honors will be on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Veteran’s Memorial in Woodlawn Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm at the Elks Lodge in St. Maries.