Stanley Bloyed

Born April 24, 1945 in Monterey, California to Dale and Dorothy Bloyed, Stanley Loren Bloyed passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 of natural causes in Spokane, Washington.

A lifetime resident of Spokane, Stanley married Annie Jean Ehrhardt in 1967, raised five lovely daughters, all the while owning and operating the successful business, Green Lawn’s of Spokane. Stan’s strong hands were always busy either fixing something, building or creating. He could put anything back together again whether it was a motorcycle or engine. He loved the freedom of motorcycle riding and taking long journeys through old highways and scenic routes. He was creative in the kitchen and enjoyed sharing his meals. His red sauce and meatballs were a family favorite.

Stan loved the Lord and studied his Bible often. He was a long time member of the church in Spokane and built many endearing friendships there. Stanley was a teacher, history buff, story teller, protector, and sincerely enjoyed sharing his skills and knowledge with everyone he knew. He was a profound father, husband, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife Annie Jean Bloyed; Five daughters Lisa Garza (Armondo), Gina Thompson, Tamara Leavitt (David) and Kelly Angioi (Scott) and Cherie Wisner; Three brothers Steven Bloyed (Carolyn), Samuel Bloyed (Cecilia) and David Bloyed; One sister Esther Sheasly (Bob); 13 grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Dorothy Bloyed and his brother John.

