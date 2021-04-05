Stanford Cardinals women’s basketball team wins NCAA Championship

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SAN ANTONIO — The Stanford Cardinals women’s basketball team have won the NCAA Championship, edging out a 54–53 win over the Arizona Wildcats.

The Wildcats had final control over the ball, but the Cardinal defense was just too strong, forcing a jumper from Arizona’s Aari McDonald that didn’t quite make the net. The clock ran out and Stanford came out on top to secure their first national title since 1992.

You can watch the final nail-biting seconds right here:

Not only that, they did it with the help of Spokane natives Lexie (#12) and Lacie Hull (#24), who were on the court holding Arizona down for those last precious seconds of regulation.

