Standoff with Spokane domestic violence suspect ends in house fire, arrest

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a domestic violence suspect Thursday evening, who is suspected of setting his home on fire during the standoff.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the standoff had been going on since Wednesday night when suspect Brian N. Olson, 37, refused to surrender from his home on N. Crestline.

Due to Olson’s previous violent history, and his unwillingness to cooperate with negotiators and surrender peacefully, the sheriff’s office said law enforcement at the time decided to not force entry. They left the scene to try to deescalate the situation, in accordance to recent police reform laws.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the victim and homeowner asked for help at the home to get their medications. Deputies, SWAT and Rescue Task Force (RTF) members attempted to contact Olson and executed a search warrant obtained Wednesday night.

At one point during the standoff, the house caught on fire.

Olson was found inside the home and is suspected of intentionally setting it on fire. He was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said he was given medical attention and will be booked into Spokane County Jail.

Olson will be charged with domestic violence assault charges from the previous night. The sheriff’s office said he may face more charges as the investigation continues.

