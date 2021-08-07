Stalking suspect killed in Coeur d’Alene police shooting

by Matthew Kincanon

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A man who had a warrant for stalking a Coeur d’Alene family was killed in a shooting with police on Saturday morning.

Stalking suspect Hayden McIlvain was killed after he barricaded himself inside his home and reportedly shot at police. Earlier, police tried to take him into custody, but he was not compliant and indicated that he would not be arrested.

Over the past year, police said McIlvain had repeatedly made unwanted and threatening contact with a Coeur d’Alene family and their children, resulting in several criminal reports including stalking and witness intimidation. A no contact order was issued and the suspect violated the order on several occasions, resulting in additional criminal charges.

On Friday, police said McIlvain again violated the order by going to the family’s residence. He allegedly had multiple weapons with him and made threatening comments.

After the warrant was granted for stalking, police responded to the suspect’s home in an attempt to peacefully take him into custody. Officers worked for several hours, unsuccessfully, to try to resolve the incident without force.

Police said McIlvain also reportedly talked about “shooting it out” with officers.

SWAT responded to the scene and, at some point, a shot was reportedly fired from inside McIlvain’s home toward police. A Coeur d’Alene Police officer fired one shot shot at the suspect’s home. McIlvain was later found dead inside.

The Northern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force was initiated to investigate the incident. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

