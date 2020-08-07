Stalking suspect arrested in Coeur d’Alene, charged with sexual abuse of a minor

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Police detectives arrested Spokane resident Michael Aquino II after he turned himself in, charging him with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Police were previously searching for him as a “person of interest” in a stalking case the first week of August.

According to the City, police issued a $250,000 arrest warrant for 45-year-old Aquino, who turned himself in at the Kootenai County Public Safety Building on Thursday.

