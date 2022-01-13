Staffing shortages force Spokane Public Schools to adjust class schedules in coming weeks

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will adjust its school calendar to provide additional time for staff to complete quarantines required by the Department of Health.

According to the SPS website, the district believes the approach will help return staff to work and manage contact tracing, “while offering as much advanced notice as possible and continuity for students.”

“As you know, we are still facing dozens of shortages every day, creating a significant strain on individual classrooms, schools, and district operations. Public health officials have predicted the omicron surge will peak next week, meaning staffing conditions will likely not improve and may worsen over the next several weeks,” the district said.

Our intent is to continue providing in-person learning, as recommended by public health officials. Shifting the school calendar instead of canceling school keeps as many students in school as possible with minimal disruption to education and other SPS services.

The next three weeks will include the following calendar days and adjustments:

Monday, Jan. 17 – No school (MLK Day)

Tuesday, Jan. 18 – No school (replaces March 14 snow make-up day)

Monday, Jan. 24 – No school for students, pending conditions

Monday, Jan. 31 – No school (semester break day)

The district anticipates the need to use January 24 as a non-student day, and will provide final confirmation no later than Thursday, Jan. 20 to allow staff and families as much advance notice as possible.

In addition, Jan. 14, Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 will be early-release days.

On Jan. 18, there will be no morning or afternoon childcare, including Express and preschool programs.

SPS said athletics and extracurricular activities are being adjusted to “the greatest extent possible.”

