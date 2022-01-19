Staffing shortages close Wilbur-Creston schools Thursday and Friday

by Will Wixey

CRESTON, Wash. — Wilbur-Creston School District announced cancellations of all schools on Thursday and Friday due to a high number of staff illnesses.

The district says they are unable to fully staff their buildings.

They say they do have adequate staffing for extracurricular activities, practices, and games though. These activities will continue as scheduled.

Both schools are canceled until further notice. It is unknown if they plan to reopen next week.

