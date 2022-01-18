Staffing shortage forces older students in Omak School District to learn online Tuesday

by Olivia Roberts

OMAK, Wash. — Older students in the Omak School District will learn remotely on Tuesday due to staff shortages.

According to the district, 6th through 12th grade students will do online learning.

Kindergarten through 5th grade students will continue in-person learning.

It is not clear if the class adjustments will continue beyond Tuesday.

SCHOOL ALERT: 6th through 12th grade students in the Omak School District will learn online today due to staff shortages. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/DrqbNtrA7p — Olivia Roberts (@OliviaKXLY) January 18, 2022

