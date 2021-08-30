Staffing shortage forces annual ‘doggie dip’ to be canceled

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the furriest charity events of the year has been canceled due to a staffing shortage.

SpokAnimal’s annual “Doggie Dip” gives local pups the chance the cool off at city pools. It is typically held after pools have closed to humans for the year and before pools are winterized.

BUMMER ALERT: @SpokAnimal will unfortunately have to cancel all Doggie Dip dates due to staffing shortages. Thanks for a great aquatics season and we’ll see you next summer! pic.twitter.com/7af0uuahpn — Spokane City Parks & Rec (@SpokaneParks) August 30, 2021

The event helps raise money for the High Bridge Dog Park, which is operated by the local animal shelter.

Even though this year’s event isn’t happening, there is still an opportunity to donate. Click here to learn more.

