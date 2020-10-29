Staff member at Sqrague High School tests positive for COVID-19

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPRAGUE, Wash. — A staff member at Sprague High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an alert from the district.

The staff member took a test on Monday and learned about the positive result on Wednesday. They are now self-isolating at home.

According to the district, the employee followed safety guidelines and wore a mask at all times prior to testing positive. Their last day in school was Friday, October 23.

The district is asking all students and staff to stay home if they feel sick and get tested.

