Staff member at Medical Lake Schools tests positive for COVID-19

Medical Lake School District: Staff member tests positive for COVID-19, worked between two schools

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A staff member of Medical Lake School District has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district said Saturday.

Before showing symptoms, the staff member spent time at Hallett Elementary and Medical Lake High School as a Robotics team advisor, the district’s superintendent said in a release.

Medical Lake School District is among other Washington schools that will close beginning Monday through April 24 as part of a statewide closure.

Gov. Inslee issued the closure on Friday in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

In the release, the superintendent said district leadership is working with Spokane Regional Health to follow proper protocols during this time.

