Staff member at Eastern State Hospital tests positive for COVID-19

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

A staff member at Eastern State Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.

According to the department’s website, six more employees and two residents have tested positive at Western State Hospital. One death was also reported at that hospital.

As of Friday, there are 3,723 confirmed cases statewide and 175 deaths.

