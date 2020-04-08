Staff member at Airway Heights Corrections Center tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at the Airway Heights Corrections Center has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections website.

The website shows of the other facilities in Washington, one staff member has tested positive at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center, and three more have tested positive at the Monroe Correctional Complex.

