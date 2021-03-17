STA unveils first ever zero-emission City Line bus, planned to launch in 2022

Spokane Transit Authority

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Transit Authority has unveiled their first ever zero-emission battery electric buses, which are planned to fully launch with the city’s rapid transit City Line project in 2022.

The buses are manufactured by New Flyer in St. Cloud, Minnesota and are powered by a 320 kilowatt-hour energy storage system that runs for 120 miles per charge. They arrived in town in late December for testing and planning.

City Line is Spokane’s planned bus rapid transit system, which will run from Browne’s Addition through downtown and the University District up to Spokane Community College. The service will launch in 2022 with 10 City Line buses.

Unlike the city buses you see around town, these are black and lilac-colored, which STA says will “distinguish its higher level of service.”

“More than a decade of community planning and hard work have paved the way for this exciting vehicle introduction, both in terms of the upcoming City Line service and the even bigger vision of electrifying STA’s fleet,” said STA Board Chair Pam Haley. “The bus manufacturing industry is producing high-quality and reliable zero-emission vehicles, and battery technology is continually advancing. With additional state and federal funding support to help offset higher capital costs, STA will be able to advance fleet electrification at a faster pace, which is an important environmental priority.”

