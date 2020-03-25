STA temporarily suspending fare collection to help curb COVID-19 spread

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Transit Authority is implementing new rules to keep community members safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Susan Meyer, chief executive officer of Spokane Transit, signed an emergency proclamation on Tuesday which highlights additional measures the agency is taking to slow the spread of the virus.

Starting Thursday, STA will no longer be collecting fares from passengers in an effort to reduce interactions between riders and drivers.

STA said it will also require passengers to use the bus’s rear doors only when boarding. Those who need mobility assistance will still be allowed to board through the front door.

Spokane Transit will also start offering rides specifically for passengers 60 and older who need help getting to essential places like work, grocery stores, and pharmacies.

Trips for seniors can be booked with up to two hours advance notice, and are based on van operator availability. Riders will be required to show their proof of age before boarding.

According to STA, senior riders may be accompanied by one companion.

To schedule a trip, you can call a Paratransit Reservationist at 509-328-1552.

