STA says icy road conditions took 4 buses out of service

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane Transit Authority said only four of its buses were out of service Friday.

That comes after Thursday’s icy roads cause crashes across the Inland Northwest. STA said out of the 125 buses it had out, there were only seven accidents. On top of that, no injuries were reported.

“So despite some weather-related delays and a handful of minor incidents, STA faired well,” said STA’s director of communications, Brandon Rapez-Betty.

The Spokane Police Department said it responded to more than 100 crashes Thursday night when ice blanketed the roads.

The City of Spokane said crews worked overnight to make sure the streets were in better shape Friday morning.

