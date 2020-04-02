STA employee tests positive for COVID-19

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — An employee with Spokane Transit Authority has tested positive for COVID-19, the organization’s CEO said Wednesday.

In a release, STA Chief Executive Officer Susan Meyer said the employee began self-isolation last week after noticing possible symptoms.

The employee notified STA on Tuesday, as soon as they tested positive for the virus. According to Meyer, the employee said they have mild symptoms and are recovering well.

STA has since notified the Spokane Regional Health District.

“This is a new phase of the pandemic; one where a coworker is now affected,” said Meyer.

“While difficult, we’ll manage through this together by adhering to our safety measures, continuing to use PPE’s, practicing proper hygiene and social distancing, and by providing helpful resources to our employees.”

READ: Tracking COVID-19: A breakdown of the latest numbers in Washington and Idaho

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.