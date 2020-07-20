STA employee tests positive for COVID-19

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Transit Authority employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an email sent to staff, the employee registered a high temperature on July 14, was sent home and subsequently tested positive for the virus. STA would not confirm which department the employee works in.

Anyone who was in contact with the employee will be notified by STA or by contact tracers with the health district, the email stated.

This is the third of STA’s 617 employees to contract the virus. The first case was confirmed on April 1 and another on June 1.

STA has required that all bus riders wear masks and employees do so when they are unable to socially distance from riders.

