St Peters’ dazzling March Madness Cinderella run comes to an end

by Will Wixey

Matt Rourke - staff, AP St. Peter's Daryl Banks III, right, goes for also against North Carolina's Armando Bacot during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — It’s official, the Saint Peter’s Peacocks have officially exited the tournament.

The team out of Jersey City lost to the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tarheels in the Elite Eight, 49-69. They were one of the few double-digit seeds still left in the tournament.

The 15-seed was thought to be a first round exit at first, but instead shocked the nation after making three straight upsets against the nation’s top teams. The Peacocks became America’s team for a brief moment, and it was hard not to admire their crazy Cinderella story from First Round to Elite Eight.

Now, the Final Four matchups are set. Kansas will play Villanova for the East and North Carolina faces Duke for the West.

They’ll be some great matchups for sure, but sadly won’t take place for another week!

