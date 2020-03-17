St. Patrick’s Day light show to go on as planned, live stream available

Social distancing strongly encouraged for those planning to attend

SPOKANE, Wash. – Despite the recent closures of businesses and cancellations of events due to the coronavirus pandemic, Riverfront Park will carry on with its St. Patrick’s Day light show at the park pavilion Tuesday night.

The light show that’ll turn the historic pavilion green will get underway at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Riverfront Park will be streaming the light show on its Facebook page for anyone who wishes to remain at home. For those planning to attend in person, the park is strongly encouraging the practice of social distancing – giving yourself six feet of space between you and next closest person.

