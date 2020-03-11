St Patrick’s celebrations coming to Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. – St. Patrick’s Day is next week, but plenty of Spokane pubs are kicking off the celebration this weekend.

Dry Fly Distilling will begin the party early by hosting their St Paddy’s Bash at their tasting room on March 13, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event features live music from the Dodgy Mountain Men and drinks from YAYA Brewing, Humble Abode Brewing, and Side Hustle Syrups.

A portion of the proceeds with go to the Live, Like, Laura Foundation.

On Saturday, Borracho’s is hosting an all-day party, with a live DJ, beginning at 10 a.m.

Across the street, The Globe hosts their own St Patrick’s Day bash with live music, DJs, and a special menu.

Also, the Spokane County Firefighters Pipes and Drums are performing at various bars in the area beginning at 1:30 pm. Bars announced in Spokane are O’Donnell’s, The Satellite, and O’Doherty’s.

To finish up the weekend, O’Doherty’s hosts their second annual ‘Hangover Brunch’ on March 15, with deals from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

