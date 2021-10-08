St. Maries schools reopening Monday with mask requirement in place

by Erin Robinson

ST. MARIES, Idaho — The St. Maries School District will reopen schools on Monday with a mask requirement in place.

The district closed schools on September 21. More than 30 percent of the district’s students were out of class because of illness, confirmed COVID cases or quarantine. Between 20-30 staff members were also out.

The state of Idaho does not have mask requirements for schools, but an email from Superintendent Alica Holthaus said properly worn face masks or shields will be required for all students and staff.

