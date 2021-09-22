St. Maries school closure forces Timberlake High School to look for new homecoming opponent

ST MARIES, Idaho — Timberlake High School is looking for another football team to play against this Friday for its homecoming game.

On Tuesday, the school announced its game against St. Maries was canceled. School leaders did say they were looking for another opponent and were waiting to hear back from a few schools before kickoff.

The St. Maries School District announced Tuesday it was closing schools until October 11.

More than 30 percent of the district’s students are out of class because of illness, confirmed COVID cases or quarantine. Between 20-30 percent of staff are also out.

The school closures include athletic practices and games, before and after school programs, and school clubs.

“Closed schools hurt our community, our local businesses and most importantly our children,” Superintendent Alicia Holthaus said in a statement posted to Facebook. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that this closure causes, but we must put the health of our students, staff and community first.”

Students in Idaho aren’t required to wear masks in school. The St. Maries School District did not have a mandate in place, but Holthaus said there will likely be one when students return to class.

