St. Maries School Board rescinds mask mandate 2 weeks after return to in-person learning

by Erin Robinson

ST. MARIES, Idaho — The St. Maries School Board has rescinded the district-wide mask mandate.

The board voted to remove the requirement for both students and staff at their Monday meeting.

The mask mandate has only been in place for two weeks, which aligns with the district’s return to in-person learning.

St. Maries schools were closed for several weeks earlier this fall because of a large number of illnesses. The district closed schools on September 21 because more than 30 percent of students were out of class with illness, confirmed COVID cases or quarantine. Between 20-30 percent of staff members were also out sick.

Schools returned to in-person learning October 11.

Idaho does not have a statewide school mask mandate.

