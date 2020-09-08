St. John, Endicott Schools canceled Tuesday due to wildfires

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

WHITMAN CO., Wash. — St. John Endicott School District is canceling all classes on Tuesday due to nearly wildfires.

Most notably, just north of St. John and Endicott is Malden, which was devastated by wildfires that destroyed most of the homes in that town.

School is otherwise expected to return on Wednesday.

RELATED: ‘The entire town is gone’; Malden devastated by wildfires, most homes destroyed

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.