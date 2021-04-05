St. Charles holds Easter mass in aftermath of devastating fire

Esther Bower by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — This weekend marked the first opportunity for the St. Charles community to come together and worship in person after a fire damaged the church and school.

The building is still under renovation, and the sanctuary isn’t safe for people yet. However, church leaders knew they had to find a way for parishioners to meet in person. They made that happen by transforming the parking lot into a place of worship inside a heated tent.

“Everything was there that we’re used to having inside the church. I was amazed at how they put the altar together and the piano playing,” said Mary Bailey who attended mass today. “It was nice.”

The church was able to rent the tent and audio equipment for this weekend’s services. Meeting virtually wasn’t an option for Rev. Esteban Soler.

“We are made for connections. We are made for connecting with other people and socializing,” Soler said. “The screen is not giving you [those connections]. The screen is cold.”

Under COVID-19 protocols, St. Charles has been meeting in person for mass until the fire. It’s something Bailey’s very grateful for.

“I like being there with people, even if I don’t know them. I know what they’re doing, she said. “I know we’re all together in faith, and I enjoy that.”

Spokane Police arrested 22-year-old Rio Antonio Mirabel in connection with the fire at the church on March 18. Soler says they are still working to clean up the sanctuary and assess all the damage. Until they can worship inside again, he says the tent is here to stay and is hopeful it will continue to bring the congregation and community together.

“I think that when each one of us and each one of our families and each one of our members become more aware of that power, and they experience that power by Christ, the community grows better,” he said.

Soler also says he is grateful for how the greater Spokane community has come together to help them through these challenges.

Church and school leaders are in the process of looking for another location for St. Charles students to finish the remainder of the school year at because they don’t think they’ll have the renovations completed soon enough.

