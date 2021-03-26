St. Charles community invited to pray the Rosary together

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The St. Charles community will join together on Friday to pray the Rosary for the first time since a devastating fire burned through their church and school.

Police released photos and videos on Thursday of the man they believe is responsible. Authorities do not know his name, but have asked the community to come forward if they know him.

Church members will be praying for the recovery of the parish and school, as well as praying in thanksgiving for Father Esteban Soler’s survival. The pastor was awoken the night of the fire by a police officer who spotted the flames.

Those looking to pray the Rosary are invited to gather in the church parking lot at 6 p.m.

RELATED: Caught on camera: Police seek help identifying St. Charles arson suspect

RELATED: Body camera footage shows Spokane Police responding to flames at St. Charles Catholic School

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.