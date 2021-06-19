SSA Upscale Sale produces $125,000 in sales

Rylee Fitzgerald by Rylee Fitzgerald

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony Associates’ 2021 Upscale Sale made $125,000 over the last several weeks. Hundreds of individuals donated items and the SSA members volunteered thousands of hours preparing the donations to be sold.

The Upscale Sale and Christmas Tree Elegance raised $450,000 for the Spokane Symphony in 2019, but both events were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Though they were both canceled, donations continued to come in over the last two-and-a-half years to be sold in this year’s Upscale Sale. Eight storage units were filled with items.

These treasures included over 1,000 pieces of costume jewelry, goblets and crystals, china sets, oriental items, kitchen items, holiday and home decor, furniture, rugs, designer clothes and handbags, and many more.

On the first day of the event, June 3, almost 600 individuals paid $5 to attend the First Choice Sale.

Jeannette Brenner, the Upscale Sale Chair, thanked the donors, volunteers and supporters who helped make the event possible. NAI Black donated the space, which took place in the former Toys R’ Us at 6104 N. Division. Ziggy’s and White Block donated supplies and Avista gave a grant for rental storage.

Some remaining items were donated to other non-profits. Clothing was donated to Spokane Valley Summer Theatre, and other donations were made to Goodwill, Corbin Senior Center and Union Gospel Mission Thrift Shop.

The remaining items will be auctioned by Gold Rush Auctions on Saturday, June 19 at 6104 N. Division. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the auction starts at 10:00 a.m.

