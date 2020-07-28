SRHD reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, faces delays in reporting process
SPOKANE, Wash. — Five more people have died from COVID-19 in Spokane County and 83 tested positive since Monday.
However, those deaths did not all occur on Monday—the Health District only reports them when death certificates have been processed. According to District data, those deaths happened on different days.
Currently, 52 people have died from the coronavirus in Spokane County and 41 are hospitalized.
According to the Department of Health, Spokane hospitals are not overburdened yet, but emergency room visits are increasing. The rate of new cases reported is over seven-times higher than the state is hoping for.
In the last week, 10-percent of COVID-19 tests have been positive.
