SRHD corrects info, says child didn’t die of COVID-19 last week

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District announced Wednesday they mistakenly reported a child younger than 10 died of COVID.

The district previously confirmed the death during a weekly COVID-19 recovery meeting on Tuesday, saying it happened the week prior.

SRHD retracted that on Wednesday, saying they erroneously reported the death and corrected the dashboard.

SRHD issued the following statement:

“Yesterday, a death was reported in the 0-9 age demographic. After further investigation, it was determined that a death did not occur in this age range, and the data dashboard was corrected. SRHD is committed to thoroughly investigating case data to ensure accuracy. Because data is reported out on the report date, it should be considered tentative and subject to change while further investigation takes place.”

