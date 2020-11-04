SRHD cancels weekly briefing as questions about health officer’s status linger

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District has canceled its weekly media briefing as COVID-19 cases surge and questions remain over who is leading the county’s pandemic response.

The health district has held weekly briefings for months and, at the start of the pandemic, those briefings were held daily by health officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

Administrative Officer Amelia Clark fired Lutz last week, saying he needed to submit his resignation letter by 4 p.m. Friday, but Lutz chose not to do so. He cannot be formally terminated from his position until the health board votes to do so; that vote is scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m.

In the meantime, the health district has named Dr. Mary Bergum, a medical director at SRHD with her own practice in Spokane, as the interim health officer. If the board dismisses Lutz at Thursday’s meeting, they will then vote on moving her into the position.

The health district has largely refused to answer questions about the situation and the reasoning for requesting Lutz’s resignation has not been made to the public.

Spokane County has seen a large peak in new COVID-19 cases over the last few days.

