SRHD Board to vote on Lutz’s termination, announces possible replacement

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District has announced a potential candidate to temporarily take over Dr. Bob Lutz’s position should he be terminated.

In a statement released Saturday, the health district apologized for confusion surrounding Friday’s press conference, where Administrative Officer Amelia Clark made public her request for Lutz’s departure.

That evening, City Council President Beggs clarified the Board of Health cannot terminate Lutz without a properly scheduled meeting, per Washington State law.

The health district says it will schedule a meeting, though board members have yet to announce a date. When that meeting takes place, both Clark and Lutz will be in attendance and have an opportunity to address the board.

If Lutz is terminated, Clark has recommended Dr. Mary Bergum to serve as interim health officer. Bergum is the medical director for the SRHD’s Treatment Services Division, and has 16 years of experience, according to the release.

“While Dr. Lutz has been the public face of the COVID response in Spokane County, he has been supported by a team of over 300 SRHD employees who will continue to perform their jobs in the same exemplary manner,” it reads in part.

Dr. Lutz broke his silence on Saturday to confirm he has not resigned and has hired a lawyer to fight what he says are “troubling” circumstances and calls for his departure.

