SRHD approves of ‘critical’ statewide rollback on COVID-19 restrictions

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) says Gov. Inslee’s rollback to the state’s “Safe Start” plan is “critical” to curbing the exponential spread of COVID-19 in Spokane County.

SRHD says there have been nearly 2,400 positive cases in the last two weeks, with hospital capacity standing around 60–65 percent.

“The roll-back of guidance is what we can do to curtail the exponential growth of COVID-19-positive cases and save lives,” said interim health officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez. “With colder temperatures and the holiday season ahead, the risk of spread is that much greater.”

The areas of highest concern to health officials—gyms, restaurants, bars, churches and other high-congregation indoor activities—have all been rolled back to prevent coronavirus transmission.

“Prolonged exposure indoors puts us most at risk, and that remains as true in our personal residences as it does in public places,” said Velazquez. “When we’re asked where we see the outbreaks, it’s difficult to pinpoint one or two main culprits. We’re seeing it everywhere. What we do know is the virus is spread in social gatherings where health measures aren’t being followed as closely. It’s then brought into schools and into workplaces.”

The Health District notes that this new guidance still allows grade schools to transition back to in-person learning.

“We’re all tired, and we all have pandemic fatigue, but now is not the time to relax. We must continue to wear our masks, physically distance, wash our hands regularly, and avoid gathering outside of our household,” said Velazquez. “The team here at the health district is working tirelessly to provide the guidance you need to operate your business, to live safely and to protect those you care about.”

