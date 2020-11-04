SRHD announces board meeting to vote on Dr. Lutz’s dismissal as health officer

Spokane Regional Health Fails To Make Budget Decision

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health Board announced a board meeting this Thursday to vote on Dr. Lutz’s termination from his role as county health officer.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday and will feature remarks from SRHD administrative officer Amelia Clark, who asked Dr. Lutz to resign last week, and Lutz himself. This follows community backlash demanding a public meeting to provide transparency.

Only written public comment will be accepted.

Dr. Lutz was asked to step down last week by SRHD’s administrative officer, Amelia Clark. The sudden decision led to significant backlash from the community, with demonstrators gathering outside the SRHD building to protest and several organizations and local leaders denouncing the move.

Lutz issued a statement on Monday, claiming the Health District gave “inaccurate and misleading” information about his dismissal.

Clark has pointed to Dr. Mary Bergum to serve as interim health officer. Bergum is the medical director for the SRHD’s Treatment Services Division, and has 16 years of experience according to the Health District.

