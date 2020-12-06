SRHD admin Clark responds to Health Advisory Committee resignations

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Regional Health District administrator Amelia Clark responded to the resignation of several members of the Spokane Health Advisory Committee on Sunday.

The members resigned due to a lack of trust with Clark, particularly over her firing of public health officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

Clark issued the following statement:

“I am very sorry to see these members of the Spokane Health Advisory Council choose to discontinue their support of the health district during a time when staff are working tirelessly to keep the community healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The council plays a valuable role that allows the health officer to better understand the health needs within our community, and then share that information with the appropriate programs. I fully expect those conversations to continue with our Interim Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez and with our future permanent health officer.”

The committee, formed in 2018, identifies areas of public health for the Health District to focus on, then provides guidance on how to get there.

Ordinarily, the council has 12-15 community members, but seven of them resigned on Sunday.

