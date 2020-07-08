SREC receives nearly half a thousand more calls this July 4th than previous year

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local emergency responders had their work cut out for them this holiday weekend.

The Spokane Regional Emergency Communications Center received nearly 500 more calls this July 4 than last year’s, it said.

In a tweet, SREC said it received 940 non-emergency calls and an additional 761 calls to 911 this year. That makes a total of 1,701 calls received in one night- a whole 478 more than the amount of calls from the previous year. SREC says it received a total of 1,223 calls on July 4 last year.

“Our call receivers and dispatchers did an amazing job of handling the extra call volume over the holiday,” it reads in the tweet.

