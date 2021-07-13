SR 20 to remain closed for several days as crews respond to wildfire near Winthrop

by Olivia Roberts

WSDOT

WINTHROP, Wash. — State Route 20 will remain closed for the next several days as crews continue fighting a wildfire burning near Winthrop.

According to the Department of Transportation, SR 20 west of Winthrop will likely stay closed through the weekend, but there is no estimated time of reopening.

SR 20 west of Winthrop (MP 170-177) will remain closed for fire activity. We do not have an estimated time for reopening but it will likely be through the weekend. We will update as we get more information. #VardenFire2021 #CedarFire2021 #DelancyFire2021 pic.twitter.com/iejPjp0rnu — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 13, 2021

SR 20 was closed Monday for fire activity in the area.

PAST COVERAGE: North Cascades Highway closed near Winthrop as crews respond to wildfire

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.