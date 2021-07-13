SR 20 to remain closed for several days as crews respond to wildfire near Winthrop
WINTHROP, Wash. — State Route 20 will remain closed for the next several days as crews continue fighting a wildfire burning near Winthrop.
According to the Department of Transportation, SR 20 west of Winthrop will likely stay closed through the weekend, but there is no estimated time of reopening.
SR 20 was closed Monday for fire activity in the area.
