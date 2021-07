SR 174 in Lincoln County reopened

by Matthew Kincanon

LINCOLN CO., Wash. — SR 174 in Lincoln has been reopened, after it was closed for a short time on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier, Washington State Department of Transportation said a brush fire had closed it in both directions at milepost 25.

This is a developing story.

